Khartoum — A geological team of the Geological Research Corporation, the technical arm of the Mining Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, will leave tomorrow, Monday, to the North Darfur State to carry out the procedures to receive Jabel Amer Square from Al-Geneid Company for multi-activities.

The Geological Team includes (8) technical administrations belong to the Geological Research Corporation besides, the representatives of Al-Geneid Company.