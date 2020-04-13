Sudan: Tawer Receives Support Extended By Sudanese - Canadian Initiative to Ward Off Corona

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and deputy chairperson of the higher health emergency committee, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, received Sunday at the Republican Palace the support extended by the united Sudanese - Canadian initiative for warding off coronavirus pandemic.

The support offered by the initiative was represented in 10,000 (N95) masks for the medical cadres in the country.

Prof. Tawer has lauded the patriotic efforts shown by members of the Sudanese - Canadian initiative and praised the role being played by the Sudanese abroad and their continuous support in all the patriotic causes.