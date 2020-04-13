Sudan: Tawer Receives Tire Exporters's Donation in Support of Anti - COVID-19 Efforts

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council and Deputy Chairman of the Higher Health Emergency Committee Professor Sidiq Tawer met on Sunday at the Republican Palace with delegation of the Tire Exporters Chamber led by Ahmed Al Mahi Ezz-Eddin who handed him over donation of SDG4m of the Chamber in support of the Committee's efforts on fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the Chamber, Al Mahi Ezz-Eddin said in a press statement that the donation came in response to national call for provision of necessary funds for fight against coronavirus , adding that coronavirus has become a global disaster and that the Chamber is ready to provide further support in future for this purpose.

Al Mahi appreciated the considerable roles being carried out by doctors and other medical and health cadres at hospitals and health quarantines, commending efforts of committees, unions and civil society organizations in this connection.

The Chairman of the Tire Exporters Chamber called on others to provide support for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

