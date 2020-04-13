Sudan: Expatriate's Secretariat and IOM Discuss Efforts to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Working Abroad, Makeen Hamid Terab met, Sunday, at his office, the Head of the mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Catherine Northing and discuss with her the opportunities and prospects of joint cooperation between the Secretariat and the IOM to support the government efforts to counter the Coronavirus pandemic, means for providing assistances to the Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt as well as the Sudanese deported from Libya.

The OM Official lauded the fruitful cooperation between the two sides at the level of joint projects, announcing the IOM determination to exert more efforts in this connection.

