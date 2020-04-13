Sudan: Al-Mirghani Mourns Late Advocate Abu-Issa

Cairo — Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party- the Origin Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani eulogized the nationalist leader and the political and jurist symbol, Farouq Abu-Issa, who passed away in Khartoum today.

Al-Mirghani said in a statement issued by his office in Cairo that the death of Abu-Issa is a great loss for the Sudan, enumerating the great contributions that had been made by late Abu-Issa for his country and the Arab region.

Abu-Issa had been one of the sincere nationalist symbols who had dedicated his life to the service of the homeland.