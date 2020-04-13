Sudan: Al-Mirghani Mourns Late Advocate Abu-Issa

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party- the Origin Mohamed Osman Al-Mirghani eulogized the nationalist leader and the political and jurist symbol, Farouq Abu-Issa, who passed away in Khartoum today.

Al-Mirghani said in a statement issued by his office in Cairo that the death of Abu-Issa is a great loss for the Sudan, enumerating the great contributions that had been made by late Abu-Issa for his country and the Arab region.

Abu-Issa had been one of the sincere nationalist symbols who had dedicated his life to the service of the homeland.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.