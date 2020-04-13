Sudan: Advocate Farouq Abu-Eissa Passed Away

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Advocate Farouq Abu-Eissa passed away today at his home in Khartoum's suburb of Al-Riyadh as the funeral ceremony for the late is to be held at Al-Bakri Cemetery in Omdurman at 04:00 pm today.

Advocate Abu-Eissa was born in Wad-Medani town in 1933 and had his secondary school study at the renowned Hantoub Secondary School, where he had become a member of the Sudanese Communist Party in 1950.

He had served in the May government of Gafaar Neimeri as minister of foreign affairs.

Late Abu-Eissa had been elected in 1983 as Secretary General of the Arab Lawyers Union.

He travelled to Egypt after the coming of Al-Ingaz coup and had been reelected for a number of sessions for the post of secretariat of the Arab Lawyers Union till 2003.

Late Abu-Eissa had returned to Sudan in 2005 after the comprehensive peace agreement (CPA).

He had assumed the chairmanship of the general council of the National Consensus Alliance.

