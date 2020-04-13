Sudan: 'My Commodity' Campaign to Be Launched Tomorrow in Suna

Khartoum — Campaign to provide 11 basic commodities with low prices for the citizens will be launched tomorrow, Monday, at the premises of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The Director of the campaign, Mujahid Ali indicated that the launching of the campaign which will be attended by the Ministers of Finance, Trade and Industry, the Director of the Nile Bank and the representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change is organized by the administration of Trade and Industry, a number of basic producers, Ministry of Finance and the media institutions to provide 11 basic commodities at low prices.

The basic commodities are oil, sugar, flour, tea, laundry and soap, rice, salad, Egyptian beans and lentils.

Media committee was set up to carry out the campaign.