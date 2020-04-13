Sudan: Salih Eulogizes Nationalist Leader Advocate Abu-Issa

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih eulogized the nationalist leader, Advocate Farouq Abu-Issa, who passed away today.

Salih said late advocate Abu-Issa had been a distinguished nationalist and jurist symbol, who had dedicated his life for defending the human rights and freedoms and democracy.

He had always been at the forefronts of struggle against the dictatorial regimes, Salih added.

Salih pointed out that the efforts of late Abu-Issa had not been confined to his homeland, the Sudan, as he had been at the forefronts of advocates of the rights of Arab and African peoples and that of the rest of the world in freedom, democracy and dignity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.