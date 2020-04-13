Sudan: Salih Eulogizes Nationalist Leader Advocate Abu-Issa

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih eulogized the nationalist leader, Advocate Farouq Abu-Issa, who passed away today.

Salih said late advocate Abu-Issa had been a distinguished nationalist and jurist symbol, who had dedicated his life for defending the human rights and freedoms and democracy.

He had always been at the forefronts of struggle against the dictatorial regimes, Salih added.

Salih pointed out that the efforts of late Abu-Issa had not been confined to his homeland, the Sudan, as he had been at the forefronts of advocates of the rights of Arab and African peoples and that of the rest of the world in freedom, democracy and dignity.