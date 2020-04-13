Sudan: Electricity Undersecretary - Power Generation Is Improving Despite Deficit

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Electricity Sector at Ministry of Energy Engineer Khairi Abdul- Rahman announced in a first statement after his appointment, that the power generation has witnessed apparent improvement despite it cannot fully meet the aggregate demand.

He stated that a number of power stations entered stage of operation after expiry of term of annual maintenance due to huge efforts being exerted by the national technical teams in sectors of generation, conveyance and distribution.

He indicated that completion of establishment and operation of Garri Station (3) would provide the national grid with 340 megawatts in its initial phase in addition to overcoming technical problems in inter-connection of Egyptian electricity supply by disconnecting the northern network from the national grid to avert technical complications, a matter which provided 70 megawatts from Sudan-Egypt electricity inter connection.

Engineer Khairi added that Al Barija power station has entered the national grid by generation of 60 megawatts and gradually increase to reach up to 150 megawatt in the coming days in addition to agreement with Turkish private companies which resume work to cover local networks for Darfur and Kordofan.

He further added that the technical teams succeeded in completing the maintenance programs in the grid and adding a number of distribution stations to minimize the electricity losses.

Engineer Khairi said focusing on Merowe Dam only during the past two decades led to neglecting the thermal generation which is indispensable.

He said the electricity sector is progressing in the right direction despite the heavy heritance, technical shortage and heavy debts left by the defunct regime for foreign importers and manufacturers who boycotted any new requests.

Engineer Khairi called citizens to understand the current situations in first Summer after success of the December 19 revolution and to turn to be effective participants for the sector by rationalizing the consumption.

It is to be noted that some groups connected with the former regime in the electricity sector staged a political propaganda against the electricity department exploiting deficit in power generation the country usely faces at beginning of the Summer season.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk issued a decision on March 20 appointing Engineer Khairi Abdul Rahman as Undersecretary of Electricity at Ministry of Energy and Mining.