Malawi: ACB Wants Mathanga Prosecuted Over Escom K1.4bn Scam

13 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) wants Jean Chifundo Mathanga, a commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), who was Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) board chairperson, to be prosecuted in relation to a K1.4 billion procurement scam at the power utility.

Jean Mathanga: Marked for prosecution

The graft-busting body has concluded investigations and its head Reyneck Matemba has approved a request from the investigator to proceed with prosecution of the suspects.

The leaked ACB memo, titled 'Allegation that between 2015/2016 Escom made procurement worth K1.4 billion without complying with procurement procedures', lists the suspects, who include Mathanga and Andrew Kandulu to be prosecuted for neglect of official duty under Section 121 of the Penal Code.

Mathanga is being lined for prosecution for giving false information, contrary to Section 14 (a) of Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).

Other people ACB wants prosecuted are Fanuel Nkhono, Emilius Kandapo, John Santana and Lyton Moyo. They are to be prosecuted under Section 63(1) as read with Section 63(2) of the Public Procurement Act, according to the memo.

The memo further states that the four are also to be prosecuted under Section 25B (1) of CPA.

