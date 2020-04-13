Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Pleased With Lockdown As He Tours Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday visited the towns of Norton, Chegutu, Kadoma and Kwekwe to assess citizens' compliance with national lockdown regulations imposed by the government two weeks ago.

The lockdown entered its second week Sunday as the country battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus with confirmed cases at 14 including three deaths.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Last week, the president toured a number of high-density suburbs in Harare on a similar mission.

After touring the four towns, Mnangagwa said he was satisfied that citizens were observing the lockdown rules, which orders people to stay indoors. Tomorrow, he will visit Gweru before visiting other provinces next week.

"I am happy that our people are observing the lockdown measures. Everywhere we went, people were in their homes. Business centers had no people especially in Chegutu and Kwekwe, the towns were virtually empty," said Mnangagwa.

"People are observing the measures that were put down. It helps not only individuals. It helps everybody in the country. The country is helped by that we are observing social distance. If we keep social distance, we mitigate the spread of the virus."