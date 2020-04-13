Somalia: Hirshabelle State President Defends Self-Quarantine As Justice Minister Dies of Covid19

HirShabelle State President Mohamed Abdi Ware has defended his move to self quarantine, on teh same day the Justice minister of his state, Khalif Mumin Tohow, has died after contracting the COVID19, the second recorded death in the country.

President Ware said his action was set a good example to his people on social distancing on the face of the COVID19 outbreak. His announcement came against public anxiety , as many people were concerned about his disappearance from the public.

Tohow died on Sunday in Mogadishu's Martini hospital a day after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the town of Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle.

According to local media, Tohow, who was Somali-British, travelled to the United Kingdom in February before he came back to the Horn of Africa nation.

In a tweet, President Ware said "I chose to self quarantine for the last week as a precaution and as an example to my people. I will continue to do as much as people.".

The president has been a strong advocate of social distancing, castigating leadership of mosques who have been defying government stay home orders.

In one of the tweets he said "If mosques in Mecca and Madina are closed, what justification is there for us to be open? Our religious leaders need to be reasonable