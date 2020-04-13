Malawi: Lilongwe Asian Business Community Furnishes Bwaila COVID-19 Isolation Centre

Lilongwe Asian Business Community (LABC) on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment in complementing government efforts in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by donating beddings and protective equipment to Bwaila Hospital Isolation Centre.

The Lilongwe Asian Business Community poses for a photo with Lilongwe DHO officials after formal presentation of the donation-Photos by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times The Lilongwe Asian Business Community poses for a photo with Lilongwe DHO officials after formal presentation of the donation-Photos by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times- Dr. Alinafe Mbewe-Tambala signing a delivery note from the Lilongwe Asian Business Community

But as LABC was officially handing over the equipment to the Lilongwe Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Alinafe Mbewe-Tambala, the chairperson of the Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Jappie Mhango, was at the Capital Hill where he announced the confirmation of another COVID-19 case in Malawi.

LABC executive member Faizal Abubaker said the donation was in response from the Office of the Office of Director of Health and Social Services, which requested for support from the private sector and people of goodwill to furnish the isolation centre.

"They gave us a small list of the items needs and we mobilized just that and here we are presenting them to them. We have been very quick to respond because we want the hospital to be able to provide ultimate care and support to COVID-19 suspected cases and confirmed patients," said Abubaker.

He assured that the Community will continue mobilizing more resources for donation to other public health facilities in the country.

"We are gonna try our level best. We have already started pledging a lot of support to many facilities. Even this morning, we were at City Council giving them disinfection materials. Whoever will come to us with a request, we will try to support," said Abubaker.

In her remarks, Mbewe-Tambala said the donation will go a long way in the provision of care and treatment to COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre.

She said her office was particularly happy that the Lilongwe Asian Business Community has donated the items needed at the centre.

"Before making this donation, they asked us what we would want them to donate. So, we took them to the ward and then we wrote for them a list of the equipment needed and that is exactly what they have delivered. We are very grateful," said Mbewe-Tambala.

There are currently two COVID-19 patients under quarantine at Bwaila Hospital Isolation Centre, according to Mbewe-Tambala.