Malawi: Fischer Given New Role At Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has given its long serving player, Fischer Kondowe, a new role at the club as he was not on the list of the club's squad to play in the 2020 season.

The hard working winger who is in his late 30s was not given chance recently to renew his contract with Bullets, an indication that he was not in the plans of Zimbabwean coach, Callisto Pasuwa.

His mother was on record asking the club to consider her son either to continue playing or given any other job related to football.

Reports now indicate that the club has recruited him as an assistant coach for the club.

Speaking on a local radio station, Administrative and Marketing Manager for Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, said Kondowe has the ability to bring impact on other players in his new role as assistant coach.

"We thought of giving him this role and we hope he will deliver," Chigoga said.

Under Calisto Pasuwa, other assistants include Peter Mponda and Heston Munthali.

Taking his turn, Kondowe said it felt good as he will still be close to the players.

"It's a welcome development because I will still be close to the players and can even train with them. I hope to learn more from the coaches that are already there," he said.

Kondowe's footballing career spins through twenty years. He was among the Bullets squad that played in CAF in 2004 and went as far as the quarter finals, eliminating Orlando Pirates of South Africa along the way. He was well known for his speed on the flanks and swift crosses into the box.

