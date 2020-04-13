Liberia: President Pro-Tempore Asks Senators to Call Off Easter Break

12 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has requested all Senators to cut short their Easter Break and return to the Capitol on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Pro-Temp's request is as a result of the state of emergency (SOE) declared by President George Weah.

In line with the Constitution, members of the Legislature are required to remain in session throughout the period of the state of emergency.

A statement issued by the Director of Press at the Liberian Senate, Mr. Jarlawah A. Tonpo, says the leadership of the Senate will first meet on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11am in the conference room of the President Pro-Tempore to set the stage for the resumption of Legislative activities.

Thereafter, the Senate will be informed of the date Plenary sittings will resume.

Meanwhile, Pro-Tempore Chie is thanking the public for being law-abiding as they observe the state of emergency and following all health protocols. He praised Liberians for being courageous people who can stand the test of time as in the case of this coronavirus crisis.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.