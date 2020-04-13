Liberia: President Pro-Tempore Asks Senators to Call Off Easter Break

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has requested all Senators to cut short their Easter Break and return to the Capitol on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Pro-Temp's request is as a result of the state of emergency (SOE) declared by President George Weah.

In line with the Constitution, members of the Legislature are required to remain in session throughout the period of the state of emergency.

A statement issued by the Director of Press at the Liberian Senate, Mr. Jarlawah A. Tonpo, says the leadership of the Senate will first meet on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11am in the conference room of the President Pro-Tempore to set the stage for the resumption of Legislative activities.

Thereafter, the Senate will be informed of the date Plenary sittings will resume.

Meanwhile, Pro-Tempore Chie is thanking the public for being law-abiding as they observe the state of emergency and following all health protocols. He praised Liberians for being courageous people who can stand the test of time as in the case of this coronavirus crisis.