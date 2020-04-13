Africa: WHO Warns African States Against Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

12 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has warned African countries that lifting existing restrictions in the fight against COVID-19 could result in a deadly resurgence of the virus on the continent.

Speaking at his daily press briefing Friday, Ghebreyesus said low infection figures in Africa did not mean it was now safe to lift measures put in place to contain the virus as indications were that infection was accelerating in rural areas where health care is less accessible.

"I want to take a moment to highlight Africa, where we are seeing the spread of the virus to rural areas. We are now seeing clusters of cases and community spread in more than 16 countries," he said.

"We anticipate severe hardship for already overstretched health systems, particularly in rural areas, which normally lack the resources of those in cities.

"This means countries need to localise the response, by urgently strengthening the existing public health and primary health care infrastructure in their countries.

"The recent meeting of the G20 countries expressed strong support for Africa, which must be expedited even though the numbers in Africa are still relatively small but accelerating.

"I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions, WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone.

"At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence, the way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.

"WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions."

Africa has recorded over 13 000 confirmed cases and some 695 deaths.

Added the UN diplomat: "Important factors to consider are first that transmission is controlled, second that sufficient public health and medical services are available, third that outbreak risks in special settings like long-term care facilities are minimised.

"Fourth, that preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it's essential for people to go, fifth that importation risks can be managed and sixth that communities are fully aware and engaged in the transition."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.