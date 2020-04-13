South Sudan: Extra Peacekeepers Accepted

13 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Salva Kiir has finally given his consent for the deployment of 4,000 troops of the regional protection force.

Members of the United Nations Security Council mission to Juba, South Sudan left the country over the weekend satisfied that the country's authorities accepted the deployment of 4,000 troops of the regional protection force, agreed to lift all restrictions on the peace keepers, as well as free movement for humanitarian workers in the country, Bloomberg reported citing the Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomoro.

"The transitional government of national unity gave its consent for the deployment," a joint statement from the UN and government release disclosed. The UN officials travelled to Juba to convince government in talks held on September 2, 2016. This was because government had initially rejected the proposal of the deployment of the extra force which was offered earlier, stating that it lends the United Nations the ability to govern and "seriously undermines" South Sudan's sovereignty.

Reports say in a vote on August 12, 2016 that the council renewed the UN Mission's mandate and increased the number of peacekeepers deployed to 17, 000. The UN then threatened that it would consider an arms embargo if the South Sudanese government objected the deployment of the force.

Speaking in Juba after obtaining government's consent to the deployment, the United States of America's envoy to the UN Security Council, Samantha Power said, "What we need to do now is move from those very important high-level commitments into working up the modalities in an operational way," Press-TV quoted her as saying. She added that, "fundamentally, it's going to be the tribes themselves and the political leadership of this country that are going to have to come together."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.