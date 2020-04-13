Sudan: RF Organizations Issue Statement On Progress of Negotiations

13 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The organizations forming the Revolutionary Front (RF) which signed the Juba Declaration issued a statement in which they reviewed progress of the negotiations and what have been achieved since beginning of the negotiation till now.

The RF components thanked President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Mediation Committee which chaired by Tott Gulwak for their genuine resolve to achieve peace in Sudan and for their great efforts they been exerting for the sake of this ultimate goal despite the known situations of the Republic of the SOUTH Sudan.

The RF organizations affirmed that they have remained adhering to their promise towards the people and their aspirations for just and comprehensive peace, stressing strong desire to go ahead with partners in the transitional government in the path of peace until our country and people enjoy it.

The statement indicated that the signing of the RF for deal on extension of the negotiation period to the 9th of coming May comes as affirmation to desire to continue negotiation until peace process is accomplished as well as consideration and understanding for the objective and emergency conditions that stalled the negotiation process which obliged the parties to seek possible means guaranteeing continuation of the negotiation under the exceptional circumstances including the indirect negotiation or via closed circuit TV.

The statement assured the Sudanese people on that the peace process is progressing as it was planned despite te exceptional situations which represented in coronavirus pandemic and sudden death of Minister of Defense.

The statement acknowledged important outstanding issues are still exist and that the parties are seriously seeking consensual solutions, lauding the genuine desire of the parties to the negotiation to reach inclusive and just peace.

The RF components pointed out in its statement that the negotiation on Darfur track has achieved big gains for people of Darfur and victims of war which were not achieved before as well as laying essential bases for justice and fair criteria for power and wealth sharing for all people of Sudan.

