Sudan: RSF Abort Attempt of Smuggling Petroleum Products

Port Sudan City — The Rapiad Support Forces (RSF)-Red Sea State Sector- aborted attempt of smuggling petroleum products-gas and fuels- loading on a car en route to outside the State

Commander of the RSF-Red Sea Sector Brig. Mohanedain Ismail said in a statement to SUNA underscored readiness of his forces to combat the trans-national organized crimes-illegal migration, drugs and arms- and smuggling with its all forms and securing the borders.

He referred in this connection to directives of the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the RSF Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hmadan Daglo on necessity of imposing control over borders , combating the trans-natioanl crimes and protection of the national economy.

Brig. Mohamedain added that unruly groups are dealt according to legal procedures.