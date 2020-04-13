Sudan: Health Committee Affirms No New Coronavirus Case

Khartoum — The Higher Health Emergency Committee held its 21rst meeting in the Republican Place Sunday evening during which it reviewed data and issued a number of decisions.

Federal Health Minister Dr Akram Ali Al Tom said in press statements after the meeting that no cases of coronavirus infections were recorded Sunday and that the seventeen cases have been receiving medical care at isolation centres where two out of the 19 infections have died.

The Minister commended Sudanese nationals in Canada for their generous donations for medical and other cadres who are treating the suspected coronavirus cases in the country as well as all those who contributed efforts to protect our white army from infection.

Dr Al- Tom, meanwhile, announced that the Higher Health Emergency Committee issued a decision banning travel of all commercial vehicles used for transporting passengers between cities of the States and the capital, Khartoum, as of today(Sunday) unless obtaining official permission from the concerned authorities.