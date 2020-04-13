Nigeria: It'll Be Careless to Relax Lockdown Too Soon, Says Adeboye

13 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised governments and individuals not to relax efforts put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic because it was not yet over.

Adeboye made this known in his Easter message entitled: 'A New Beginning.'

In his message, which was broadcast live through the church's channel, Dove TV, the cleric said God is still in control while assuring that the pandemic would be over in no time.

"I want to bring good news to someone. I want to tell you my God is not dead; He is alive. Not only is He alive, but He is also in control."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.