Nigeria: It'll Be Careless to Relax Lockdown Too Soon, Says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised governments and individuals not to relax efforts put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic because it was not yet over.

Adeboye made this known in his Easter message entitled: 'A New Beginning.'

In his message, which was broadcast live through the church's channel, Dove TV, the cleric said God is still in control while assuring that the pandemic would be over in no time.

"I want to bring good news to someone. I want to tell you my God is not dead; He is alive. Not only is He alive, but He is also in control."