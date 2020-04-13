Liberia: Indians in Liberia Reach Out to 14 Military Hospital

-donates assorted items and cash to fight COVID 19

Indians residence in Liberia on Saturday April 11, donated assorted medical supplies including food items to the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County, opposite the Kessely Military Barracks, where Coronavirus patients are presently being treated.

Led by Indian Honorary Consul Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (popularly known as Jeety) the Indian community here donated assorted medical items along with food items, sanitizers, soap, dryers among others worth USD 40, 000 dollars and cash amount of USD 600 to health workers at the hospital.

Presenting the items which were loaded on several trucks and the cash envelopes to Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, for onward presentation to Dr. Jerry Brown, Head of COVID 19 at the14 Military Hospital and Administrator - John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Mr. Sachdeva explained that the Indian Community has been touched by the level of work done by Doctors, Nurses, Janitors and all other health workers and the Gallant men & women of Armed Forces of Liberia at the 14 Military Hospital to treat COVID 19 patients.

"We are so proud of you all for risking your lives to save others', life is priceless," he said, adding "I on behalf of Indians living in Liberia salute you for your courage, dedication, commitment to save each and every precious life in Liberia. I would also like to commend Dr. Jerry Brown who lead the fight of EBOLA and defeated EBOLA. Now he has taken charge to defeat and win over COVID-19. I would like to mention here with pride and honor the selfless commitment of Dr. Jerry Brown and his passionate love for his patients. He was the Man of Year for EBOLA and he will be Corona virus Hero in Liberia," the Indian diplomat who doubles as a businessman added.

Prior to the presentation, Mr. Sachdeva said his previous conversation with Dr. Brown a day before the presentation led to an earlier donation of 10 aluminum doors (5 double doors) to prepare s=a safety hub for health workers at the hospital.

Amongst the request Dr. Brown made, according to Mr. Sachdeva were folding hospital beds, nurses uniforms, bed sheets, pillow, pillow covers, electric washing machine and electric dryer among others.

"Dr. Brown, we are pleased to inform you that we have brought everything as part of our donation," he added.

Mr. Sachdeva said to honor the health workers (50) including Doctors, Nurses, Janitorial staff, Lab assistants etc., assigned at hospital, the Indian Community presented 2 bags of rice per head and in sealed separate envelopes US100.00 for each health worker.

In addition, the Indian Community also present USD1000 cash to Dr. Brown for his personal use along with 2 bags of rice. 100 bags of rice were also given to the Gallant men & women of Armed Forces of Liberia who are serving at the Hospital.

Receiving the items, Minister Findley thanked the Indian Community for the humanitarian gesture and also extended President George Weah's appreciation of the gesture.

Also speaking at the presentation, Dr. Brown said currently there are 26 Coronavirus patients at the 14 Military Hospital and all are responding to treatment, adding that none is in critical condition.

He reminded reporters at the presentation ceremony that those who have been reported dead so far died outside of the hospital. He said had they reported earlier to the hospital for treatment, their lives would have been safe.

He caution Liberians and those residing here to seek early treatment if they experience any of the COVID 19 symptoms rather than trying to treat themselves at home. He said taking self-prescribed medication is dangerous because one would be taking the wrong dosage.

He further appealed for ventilators to prepare for the worse should there be critical patients who would require ventilators to survive.