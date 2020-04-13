Liberia: U.S.$335,000 Lawsuit Hangs Over Public Works

13 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

The Ministry of Public Works risks a US$335,000 lawsuit for alleged breach of contract with Boimah Engineering Inc.Chief Executive Officer, John KpeheBoimah, said his company was awarded three separate contracts during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, but said contracts were cancelled without any reason provided by authorities of the ministry.

He named the contracts as designing and modernization of the Bong Mines-Kakata Road in Margibi County, Ganta-Yekepa Road design and modernization, the Sanquin Diversion Channel Substructures Bridge, design and construction of a bailey bridge in Sinoe County over the Sanquin River, and designing and modernization of the Boulevard Road connecting to 72nd in Paynesville City, Montserrado County respectively.

Displaying documents exchanged between his company and the Public Works Ministry, Mr. Boimah narrated his company had earlier hired workers, equipment and secured loans from commercial banks for the execution of these projects but to his dismay, the government reneged in awarding the contracts to him.

He told this paper recently that he further hired professionals from the State of Michigan, the United States of America to assist in designing, modernizing and construction of culverts to meet international standards, but Public Works officials including former Ministers LoseniDunzo and Atty. Samuel Kofi Woods continuously reneged in settling the ministry's financial obligation to his company.

He lamented that due to delay, if not refusal in paying his company is in trouble with commercial banks and private companies contracted for equipment, while his foreign partner has departed the country in total frustration.

He noted that though these services provided under the former President Johnson Sirleaf administration, government is continuity and he has no alternative but to seek legal redress before the law.

CEO Boimah noted that the since the ascendency of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change administration, he had written current Public Works Ministry, Atty. Mobutu VlahNyenpan and the Senate Chairman on Executive, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph for redress but both officials are yet to respond positively.

He laments the delay has greatly affected his company's operations, slowing every aspect of its function as a Liberian-owned company.

