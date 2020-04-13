Liberia: SOS Liberia Distributes Rice, Buckets to Zinnah Hills Community

SOS Liberia joins the fight against the COVID-19 sensitization effort, distributing 212 bags of rice, 212 pieces of Veronica Buckets with faucets, 212 bottles of liquid soap for hands washing and Covid 19 flyers among families at a total cost of US$ 14,000.

The distribution was carried out in Zinnah Hill Community located on GSA Road in Paynesville City over the weekend.

Presenting the items to residents, HehmehYeama, of SOS Liberia Emergency Response Unite for the COVID-12, said they decided to make donations to help support targeted groups, including children that have lost parental care or that are at risk to losing parental care through the new psychosocial pillar.

"It is not just enough to tell people to wash their hands and keep social distances without showing what those messages mean in practical terms," she told the locals.

She urged: "Wash your hands regularly; keep apart from one another; sneeze in the elbow of your arms; and if you have a fever go to the hospital. Knowledge is power. Please join the campaign by encouraging others to do the same."

She reminded residents that the virus is transmitted primarily through hands contact, adding that what you touch would eventually reach your body. Washing your hands is a core part of the prevention regime to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy.

"You could use clean water with soap, dethol, alcohol based handrubs, water with chlorax, etc. Do it as often as possible because you could touch a surface that is contaminated and infect yourself or others close to you without knowing it."

MsYeama also noted that the virus is not just ruining lives in Liberia but lives are being lost across West Africa, Africa and the entire world.

"Please be safe by following the prevention regimes advised by the health experts. If anyone feels sick like having a fever, contact the nearby health facilities for assistance."

In response, Madam Victoria Zoway, Director for Child Development at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and Emmanuel Reeves, Zinnah Hills Community Chairman both lauded the SOS Liberia for its donation and promised that the items will be used for their intended purpose.