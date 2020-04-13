Liberia: Former Lawmaker Thanks Weah

Former Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative, George Sylvester Mulbah has described President George MannehWeah's withdrawal of Cllr. Austin NdubuisiNwabudike's nomination as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) as the most honorable step ever taken by the president.

Speaking recently on a local station in Gbarnga, the former Bong County Representative avers that the act of obtaining a citizenship under fraudulent means justifies Nwabudike's rejection by the Liberian senate.

He furthers that Liberia is a country of law, and as such, anything done outside of the Constitution is unacceptable.

Moreover, Mr. Mulbah is calling on President Weah to permit the six confirmed commissioners on the Elections Committee to carry out the functions of the commission until a new chairman is nominated and confirmed by the Senate.The former lawmaker also calls on the Senate to do the Liberian people's job void of kickbacks and compromise.

It can be recalled that President Weah withdrew the nomination of Mr. Nwabudike after the Senate uncovered series of controversies in the nominee's testimonies during a hearing before the Liberian Senate.

The Senate uncovered that Nwabudike filed in different dates of birth on several documents, something he admitted to.

Nwabudike's woes would continue after the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), of which he was a member, announced that it was launching an investigation into controversies surrounding his citizenship.

Meanwhile, the office of the Clerk of Criminal Court "B" at the Temple of Justice has announced that there is no document to authenticate that Cllr. Nwabudike was naturalized in May 1982.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bog--Edited by Winston W. Parley