South Sudanese Warned Against Xenophobic Attacks

13 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Garang Malak

South Sudan's high-level taskforce on coronavirus has urged all citizens to refrain from planned xenophobic attacks against Covid-19 patients, warning that those caught will be punished according to the law.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Juba after its 17th meeting, Dr Makur Koriom, the taskforce's spokesperson, issued the warning.

He said the team had received online hate speech messages and information on planned xenophobic attacks against coronavirus patients.

"We urge our people to remain calm and to refrain from hate speech and engaging in xenophobic attacks. Covid-19 affects all of us from across the world and for that reason, tackling individuals of particular countries...is not accepted and the government will not tolerate those who will be engaged in such activities," said Dr Makur.

The warning comes after some online users were intercepted discussing planned attacks on UN staff who had tested positive for the virus in the country.

The online incitement forced Screen of Rights, an anti-hate speech organisation, to call on young people to desist.

"We need to embrace all the UN agencies and NGOS in collective efforts against Covid-19. Their victimisation is not helpful at this critical moment...We should embrace that we are all humans and this infectious disease destroys us without segregation," said executive director Reech Malual in a statement.

According to the South Sudan Media Authority Act, 2013, hate speech is a crime against humanity and a punishable offence of up to five years.

On Friday last week, South Sudan confirmed its fourth Covid-19 case, just a day after confirming its third case.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

