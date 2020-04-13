Tanzania: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 46

13 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — After a quiet Easter weekend, Tanzania has today April 13, confirmed 14 new cases that have tested positive for the Covid -19 infection bringing the total number to 46 cases.

In a briefing to the nation today by the minister of health Ummy Mwalimu, said the patients tested positive were in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

In a statement she further said all the patients were receiving treatment at designated hospitals, she however didn't mention their ages as the case has been in the recent past

According to the minister the number now stands at 46 with nine cases in Zanzibar and the other 37 on mainland.

The minister further urged Tanzanians to observe the directives by the health ministry such as social distancing and to avoid unnecessary congregation.

On Friday Tanzania recorded two deaths bringing the number of those who have succumbed to the virus to three

Elsewhere in East Africa Uganda today reported its 54 case, Rwanda's stands at 120, whereas Kenya has 197 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

