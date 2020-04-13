Uganda: Its Business As Usual for the Education Sector

Last week, the minister of Education Janet Museveni laid out the Ministry's plan to Covid-19, as the country stands still to the pandemic.

Among the key issues addressed were tentative dates of when schools might open - (April 27), opening and closing dates for terms two and three, examination issues, additional and examination fees charged by education institutions and the Ministry's plan to keep students learning, despite the lockdown, by employing the use of mass media platforms like radios and televisions.

We talked to parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders on what their thoughts are about the ministry's plan.

Tentative time table

Immaculate Wanyana, a mother of four with two of her daughters in candidate classes (S4 and P7) is just concerned about the money. Over the phone, her voice is firstly hesitant, and when she finally clears her throat, she says,

"The children don't need holidays," before adding, "This is already like a holiday, and I don't see why they have to break off again for the first term. They should just continue to second term without a break. Remember the terms are back to back and this is going to put a financial strain on us."

Wanyana further notes that as for candidate classes, parents will have to pay registration fees which are very high on top of the school fees, not to mention some parents have balances from the first term to be cleared.

In no time, the term will end, and after a one week holiday, the children will have to go back to school. "Think about shopping for students in boarding school and the fees. I think it would be better if students just carry on to the second term, and then a short break before they go to third term," says Wanyana.

She also believes that a lot of time has been lost and so learners need all the time there is to be at school.

Too much to cover

Airing out the same concern is Peace Nambooze, a senior four student from Zana Mixed Secondary School.

"We have many topics that have not been covered on the syllabus. There is much to cover in Biology and History paper Four, and I think that if all goes well and we go back to school, we shouldn't have holidays. I also think schools should be allowed to do two Mock exams (Internally and externally) as the case has been in addition to tests, for the candidate classes," she says.

No electricity

Nambooze also expressed concern for people in rural areas that do not have electricity, whether they will be able to get the teachings on radios and television. "Even for those that have radios, some are too poor to buy battery cells every week for students to listen to radio. How will those be helped?" she wondered.

Too soon?

Additionally, concerning the tentative time table of when schools might open and the different school terms, Bob Bbosa, a parent doesn't believe that will come into effect.

"I think all that won't work out. To begin with, the cases are still just rising, so it is unlikely that school will open soon. Some parents told me they won't take their children back to school until this virus is out of the country because other children come from different families and there is a risk of coming with the virus into school. Personally, I wasn't thinking like that but after I heard them, I am also thinking about that but I haven't made any decision," he honestly says.

No exams

About the 'no exam' issue for first term, Bbosa notes that this is something he has always wished for.

"I have wanted this for a long time, and I am happy and asking the Ministry to consider scrapping exams (especially the national standardised examinations) for good," he adds.

School charges

Martin Ssenkubuge, the deputy headteacher at St Luke's Secondary School, Luwero noted that the Ministry and parents have to be clear on the additional fees talked about in the minister's speech.

"I have heard parents saying that they won't be giving schools any more money, including their balances from the pending term, because government said so. I would like to think that is not the case. Balances due from the pending term have to be paid up to NIL. What the government refused are schools asking for more money in addition to this pending term's school fees- that has to be clear to everyone," Ssenkubuge shares.

When asked whether he believes that mass teaching of learners from radios will work, Ssenkubuge declines to say anything more, until the Ministry lays out further information on how it plans to do this.

Mass teaching

Angella Karungi, a year two student at Kabasanda Technical Institute is concerned that the government's programme to teach all students of all classes may not be applicable to students who are doing practical courses.

"This is tricky because students have to be practically doing something while the teaching takes place. We left all the equipment in school, but also, the teaching process is largely practical - as the instructor does it, you also do it, so how will that happen on radio, or even TV. So, I highly doubt we will be included in that category - which means we will not be learning like others," she explains.

Learning pace

Christine Kalyango, a parent, on the other hand, is concerned that though schools follow the same curriculum and syllabus, some go through the syllabus faster than others, "So, if the ministry is to organise lessons for students on TV or radio, how are they going to ensure that no student is left behind because they were way behind the syllabus?

I also believe it will be challenging to have some learners following the teacher on the radio, especially for slow learners, when they cannot even ask the teacher on the radio to repeat the explanation. I think government has to be very careful to employ teachers who are not just excellent, but also a bit slow, so that majority of the student grasp what is being taught.

Technology

James Arinaitwe - an educationist and co-founder, Teach for Uganda notes that before the minister's speech, he had already shared on some platform about the need for the ministries of ICT and education to use radios to enable learning to take place.

"Technology can never replace a teacher, however, in this situation where having teachers in person endangers learners, having learning continue through the use of radios can be useful," he says, elaborating on how.

How this can be done

Arinaitwe shares that the Ministry can find out the number of schools in an area and working hand in hand with schools, know the number of learners that a school has and their homes. The police then (or the people that the government may decide to engage) can drop work to be taught by the teachers on radio door to door at every learner's house.

At the same time, parents can be sensitised about the programme so that at set times, they can tune in to the different radio stations that the government is working with for their children to learn.

Concerted effort

"Now, than before, parent's attitudes in engaging in the learning of their children have to change. Parents are vital in this and so, have to be called upon, to support their children by making it possible for learners to tune in to the radio station at a given time," he notes.

Having done that, Arinaitwe imagines that there would be a time table that for the different subjects for different classes and what the teacher on the radio would be doing is going through the work/ materials that the learners already have in hand at their homes and that way, they can closely follow the teacher on the radio.

After the situation normalises and the children are back to school, the teachers can then review the work to ensure that learners actually listened in to the teaching or not and the teacher can help the child accordingly.

"It is challenging, but it is better than nothing, with our learners at home with zero learning taking place. All we want is our children to learn by engaging parents, technology, and doing more research on what works and what doesn't work in cases of emergencies such as these," Arinaitwe concludes.