South Africa: Everyone Should Wear a Face Mask - Health Minister

analysis

SA Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has just announced that all should wear cloth masks which can easily be home made with a few layers of fabric. He has cautioned that medical masks should be saved for health workers. This is an excerpt from the announcement, made today.

"Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people can use cloth masks, just make sure there's a three layer kind of thing." Dr Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister.

All you need to know about masks

Wearing a mask when in public places, especially crowded places, can help slow the spread Covid-19. Even when wearing a mask, hand-washing and social distancing remain the most important interventions to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Cloth masks are easy and not expensive to make, reusable and help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 by acting like a shield to contain the respiratory droplets through which the virus spreads.

The purpose of the masks is to reduce droplets that come out of the mouth or nose during speaking, coughing and sneezing.

Avoid touching the mask or your face while you're out and when you get home, wash the mask with soap...