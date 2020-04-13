South Africa: Missing Toto Mzwandile Sought By Langa Police

If you know the whereabouts of Toto Mzwandile, kindly contact Langa police on 021 695 8000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 as he was reported as missing. Toto was last seen on Wednesday 2020-04-08 at the Ekhaya Labatu old age home in Langa wearing a blue jean, navy track suit top, black shoes and a red hat.
