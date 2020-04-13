Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records Lowest Daily Increase in One Week

Nigeria recorded its lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in one week on Sunday, with only five cases confirmed.

The number of cases recorded on Sunday was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday evening.

Nigeria recorded 104 cases of the disease last week with the lowest daily increase being six recorded on Monday, April 6, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis showed.

With Sunday's five cases, Nigeria's total tally of COVID-19 infections has now increased to 323.

According to the NCDC, the five new cases were recorded in three states: Lagos, Katsina, and Kwara.

A breakdown of the new cases shows that two new cases were reported in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina State.

Till date, 323 cases have been confirmed, 85 cases have been discharged and 10 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

The health agency tweeted around 9:31 p.m. that "as at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths."

As of Sunday, 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have confirmed at least a case of the virus in Nigeria.

Lagos State has now reported 176 cases, followed by FCT - 56, Osun - 20, Edo - 12, Oyo - 11, Ogun - 7, Bauchi and Kaduna - 6, Akwa Ibom and Katsina - 5, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Kwara - 4, and Delta, 3 cases. Ondo has two cases, while Niger, Benue, Kano and Anambra have recorded one each.

Lockdown

In a bid to reduce the spread of the disease, the federal and state governments had issued lockdown directives across the country.

The Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said in a media chat on Channels Television on Sunday that the lockdown is necessary to reduce the risk of transmission in the country.

He said "when you lockdown, the infection rate will reduce. Lockdown remains the most effective measure to curb COVID-19.

"We know lockdown comes with pains. It has been challenging for our population and we are working to get over the pandemic."

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to obey the lockdown so as to achieve desired results in the country.