South Africa: Five Charged for Deadly Mob Attack in North West

10 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Five men have been charged for being involved in an alleged mob attack in which three men were killed in Kagisanong township near Ga-Rankuwa on Monday during the nationwide lockdown.

Police said Mandla Ngomane, 43, Philip Mahlangu, 47, Michael Nkoane, 57, Thomas Mandima, 66, and Mohau Jacob, 66, have been charged with the attack. Their case was postponed to 17 April for a formal bail application.

They were arrested on Tuesday and made their first appearance in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

According to police, around 70 residents of the North West township fetched the three victims from their homes and took them to the Kagisanong sports ground.

Police said residents had allegedly assaulted the three men, aged 20 to 25, and accused them of committing burglaries around the township.

Police were called to the sports ground at about 05:00 on Monday, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

The three men were found dead.

