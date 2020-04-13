South Africa: SANDF and Police's Violent Easter Gift to Masiphumelele

analysis

Guardians of the law leave no love in the time warp of Corona.

"Wisdom comes to us when it can no longer do any good." ― Gabriel García Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera

I spent Thursday in Masiphumelele, a relatively okay township mushrooming in Cape Town's Deep South. When I say it is relatively okay, I mean it is not a total slum. And even though I still kak myself a little bit when I walk in there on my own as a whitey from way back, I know some of the people who work for me live there. And they all have good hearts, and if you extrapolate this, there should be more good than bad amidst the chaotic corrugated-iron confusion tetrissing along the narrow roads.

My mission was to try to capture a few personal stories from the #COVID19 coal-face: vox pop kinda fluffy stuff about how Corona has changed lives; how it is affecting financial futures; whether there's less crime; what people really believe about the virus and what they're doing to counter it ...

And, of course, whether the concept of lockdown is actually working beyond the middle-class...