South Africa: SANDF and Police's Violent Easter Gift to Masiphumelele

10 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jacques Marais

Guardians of the law leave no love in the time warp of Corona.

"Wisdom comes to us when it can no longer do any good." ― Gabriel García Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera

I spent Thursday in Masiphumelele, a relatively okay township mushrooming in Cape Town's Deep South. When I say it is relatively okay, I mean it is not a total slum. And even though I still kak myself a little bit when I walk in there on my own as a whitey from way back, I know some of the people who work for me live there. And they all have good hearts, and if you extrapolate this, there should be more good than bad amidst the chaotic corrugated-iron confusion tetrissing along the narrow roads.

My mission was to try to capture a few personal stories from the #COVID19 coal-face: vox pop kinda fluffy stuff about how Corona has changed lives; how it is affecting financial futures; whether there's less crime; what people really believe about the virus and what they're doing to counter it ...

And, of course, whether the concept of lockdown is actually working beyond the middle-class...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.