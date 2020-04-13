South Africa: COVID-19 - Everyone Should Wear a Cloth Mask in Public, Says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

10 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has recommended that South Africans start wearing cloth masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19, rather than using medical masks reserved for healthcare workers.

"Wearing masks is important. We want to recommend widespread use of masks. We are recommending that people use cloth masks and just make sure there's a three layer kind of thing," he said during a briefing on Friday.

Mkhize said wearing a mask in public places can help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that other hygiene measures were also crucial.

"Even when wearing a mask, hand-washing and social distancing remain the most important interventions to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"Cloth masks are easy and not expensive to make, reusable and help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 by acting like a shield to contain the respiratory droplets through which the virus spreads," said Mkhize.

He said the purpose of masks is to reduce droplets that come out of the mouth or nose during speaking, coughing and sneezing.

"Avoid touching the mask or your face while you are out and when you get back home, wash the mask with soap and water immediately without using chemicals and wash your hands again.

"After washing masks they should be ironed or left out in the sun to dry. You should not share your mask with anybody else, and it is preferable that every person has two masks so they can be interchanged during washes.

"Remember not to handle the inside layer of the mask when taking it off or putting it on," Mkhize said.

He also called on members of the public to refrain from using medical masks.

"The public should not wear medical masks. These are reserved as personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers, who are on the front line of our battle against Covid-19.

"Our healthcare workers need medical grade masks and respirators to stay healthy so they can save the lives of people who have Covid-19. Let us give them the tools to fight that battle," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.