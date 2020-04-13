South Africa: COVID-19 - Public and Private Sector Should Respond As One Team - Mkhize

10 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has called for coordination and constant communication between the public and private sector in dealing with issues during the coronavirus crisis.

Mkhize said the private and public sector should respond to the pandemic as a single team.

"It is important for us that we approach the outbreak the same way. Any lapse from any of us is going to be a flaw in the entire outbreak response. It doesn't matter whether you are public or private, we have to do the same thing and have to do it properly.

"All private hospitals must adhere to standard operating procedures and follow the clinical guidelines given by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Everyone is obliged to follow those protocols, particularly as it relates to the infection control and prevention of the spread of Covid-19," Mkhize said.

Concerns

He said there have been concerns about some private hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, including the St Augustine's hospital in Durban, where 66 people tested positive, 48 of them staff members. Four people died.

The hospital was closed by the provincial department of health.

"Our meeting with private hospitals have been fruitful. There will be compliance with all guidelines from the NICD and when the government steps in and investigates, it will be met with cooperation," Mkhize said.

"We are going to handle this issue together as a common problem, irrespective of whether it is in public or private hospitals. A large number of people on Covid-19 treatment are in the private sector and their treatment is going to be managed in a similar understanding, that government is managing one outbreak."

The health minister added that at some point government might need extra beds from the private sector.

"There is a space for collaboration at the provincial level and there are certain decisions that are taken at a national level, like the conditions in which the private sector is going to be utilised and the prices associated with that so that there is no unevenness as we deal with the use of those private beds," said Mkhize.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.