Nigeria: NSCIA Slams Governors for Reopening Churches, Mosques

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, led its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has slammed some state governors for reopening churches and mosques.

Mosques and churches in many parts of the country had been shut as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus. Some state governors at the weekend had reportedly directed that the worship centres be reopened.

But the NSCIA yesterday described the directive as ridiculous.

Its Director of Administration,Yusuf Chinedozie Nwoha, who spoke when he led a team of the council to donate relief materials to some residents at Mpape community of Abuja, said: "Their move is ridiculous. COVID-19 has no cure yet.

"NSCIA is begging Nigerians, we know Nigerians sometimes are stubborn. Stay alive and help others to stay alive. Since the lockdown took place, we've mobilized the Muslims and other organizations in Nigeria to come out and show people concern. In addition to what we've done across the country, we're targeting 90 households in Mpape.

"If people understand the magnitude of the problem we're dealing with, they'll we stay at home. This pandemic has overwhelmed advanced nations and we know the level of our capacity in this country. In fact, if they say people should lock themselves in, they should comply. It is appreciated that some people would find what they eat on daily basis and that is why some of these palliatives are going on here and there.

"The mosque in Saudi Arabia is under lock and key. The city of Vatican is under lock and key. I beg Nigerians in the name of the Almighty God, they should understand the magnitude of this crisis and stay at home. Christians or Muslims and those who do not worship God, COVID-19 is a respecter of nobody."