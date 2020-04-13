South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Joins Virtual Good Friday Liturgy

10 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today join an online Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town His Grace Thabo Makgoba.

The liturgy is a public form of worship in which the church community gathers in reflection, praise and thanksgiving.

Today's service, at 12h00, will be broadcast live on SABC television and radio, with a feed provided by the public broadcaster to other channels.

Like many religious communities around the country, clergy in the Anglican archdiocese of Cape Town have been using various digital platforms to enable parishioners to share fellowship while remaining at home.

President Ramaphosa will join the Good Friday liturgy from his home in Johannesburg. He will, at the invitation of the Archbishop, deliver an Easter message at the conclusion of the assembly.

