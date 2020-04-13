South Africa: Five Accused Appear in Court for Three Counts of Murder

press release

Five suspects who were apprehended on Tuesday, 7 April 2020 in connection with an alleged murder linked to a mob justice incident, appeared in the Ga-rankuwa Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 9 April 2020.

The suspects were apprehended for allegedly killing three males aged between 20 and 25. It is alleged that approximately 70 members of the community attacked and killed the victims on Monday, 6 April 2020 in Hebron near Ga-rankuwa.

Police were called to Kagisanong Sports ground at about 05:00 after three victims were reportedly assaulted by members of the community. According to information at our disposal, the trio were fetched from their residential places and taken to the sports ground where they were assaulted after being accused of committing burglaries around Kagisanong Township. The victims who sustained serious injuries, were certified dead at the scene.

Subsequent to appearance before the court, Mandla Ngomane, 43, Philip Mahlangu, 47, Michael Nkoane, 57, Thomas Mandima, 66 and Mohau Jacob, 66, were remanded in custody until Friday, 17 April 2020 for formal bail application.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the Hebron Detectives for the swift response that led to the arrest of the accused. He also urged members of the community to work together with the police and to report those who take the law into their own hands.