South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 2 173 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG 865
WESTERN CAPE 587
KWAZULU - NATAL 443
FREE STATE 96
EASTERN CAPE 88
LIMPOPO 23
MPUMALANGA 21
NORTH WEST 19
NORTHERN CAPE 16
UNALLOCATED 15