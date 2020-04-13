South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 2 173 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 865

WESTERN CAPE 587

KWAZULU - NATAL 443

FREE STATE 96

EASTERN CAPE 88

LIMPOPO 23

MPUMALANGA 21

NORTH WEST 19

NORTHERN CAPE 16

UNALLOCATED 15