South Africa: Chief Justice Urges for Solidarity During COVID-19

The Chief Justice and his Deputy have called on their fellow judicial officers and the broader South African public to show compassion and generosity to those in need during the country's nationwide lockdown.

The Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice's call follows the President clarion call to all who can afford to, to donate a part of their salary in bid to alleviate the financial strain on millions of households and families.

While Judges and Magistrates do not owe their positions to any central command structure that could take decisions relating to their salaries on their behalf and instruct them on what sacrifices to make in relation thereto, the Office of the Chief Justice called for solidarity.

"It is absolutely necessary for all South Africans who are able to do so to make whatever contribution they can to the alleviation of these hardships in any way they consider most effective.

"One way of doing so would be to identify and assist families in dire need of basic necessities or financial assistance without contravening the lockdown regulations," said the Office of the Chief Justice in a statement on Saturday.

Other practical steps suggested by the Office of the Chief Justice include sending money to identified families through electronic transfer such as eWallet, CashSend etc or, once again in strict compliance with the lockdown regulations, arranging to meet at a store with a representative of an identified family and buying basic necessities for them.

"Another way would be to pay money into the Solidarity Fund from one's reserves or to commit a percentage of one's salary to that fund or a combination of the above, as one's personal circumstances may permit," read the statement.

The Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice have separately and independently of each other, identified needy or vulnerable families that they are assisting and will continue to assist during the lockdown and beyond if the need persists.