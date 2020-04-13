South Africa: Handing Over Authority to Securocrats Has Made Ramaphosa's 'Heavy Cross' Impossible to Bear

analysis

A lockdown extension will, we hope, reduce the threat of transmission of Covid-19, and help to manage the immediate health crisis. But if Covid-19 does not get you, the economy might. Deliberate action and thoughtful leadership are required in both areas, in health as well as the economy. The early signs indicate that we are in for a bigger battle on the economic front than with Covid-19 itself.

We can say with certainty that all Covid-19 prognostications show that South Africa is now deep in the economic dwang. We urgently need a plan - and an offramp - from the interlinked health and economic crises, a route that does not simply dump the country near where it was before coronavirus rummaged the world, back to a low-growth, high-unemployment, high-crime dystopia, one in which social cohesion was faltering and the country was fast losing its global status.

The offramp must involve more than short-term mitigation focused on the extension of child support, food parcels or SMME bailouts but deep, structural reform.

Before the crisis, economic growth was forecast at 0.8%, on the back of 0.7% growth in 2019. Unemployment was effectively at 40%, and over 50% of young South Africans were...