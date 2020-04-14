Nigeria Confirms 20 More COVID-19 Cases, Now 343 in Total

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
#COVID19
13 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigerian government has confirmed 20 more cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

This has now moved the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 343 as at Monday 13 April, 2020.

In a tweet by the country's lead agency in the fight against the virus, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the breakdown of the new cases show that there are: 13 in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in a broadcast announced an extension to restriction of movement in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States following the continuous spreading of the coronavirus in the country.

The first 14-day restriction he declared just elapsed.

