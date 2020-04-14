Kenya: I Was Sacked for Refusing to Betray DP Ruto - Itumbi

14 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former State House digital director Dennis Itumbi claims he fell out with the establishment for allegedly refusing to 'betray' deputy president William Ruto.

Itumbi has also spilled the beans on how far a clique of individuals, whom he did not name, was allegedly prepared to 'completely finish Ruto'.

Itumbi was fired last month after a seven-year stint at the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) and has been closely working with the DP's camp.

The blogger has since taken to social media to explain what he believes resulted in his unceremonious dismissal.

"A meeting was convened. The aim was to develop a strategy to stop William Ruto from becoming President in 2022," he explained.

"A few people were told to develop ideas that would inform the strategy. Four points were adopted as the pillars that would drive out Ruto and completely finish him. That is the day I made my decision. I would not be part of the betrayal," he said.

Ruto increasingly appears sidelined from key decision-making meetings in government and on Sunday hit out at those he accused of rocking Jubilee Party.

Referring to them as 'conmen and fraudsters,' the DP termed the move to change some members of the party's National Management Committee minus his input.

