South Africa: Beloved Bonteheuwel TV Foodie Koelsoem Kamalie, 72, Dies

Beloved cook and TV chef "Tannie" Koelsoem Kamalie has died. She was 72 years old

Bonteheuwel's TV chef, who also published several recipe books, died on Saturday 11 April from kidney failure.

"It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Tannie Koelsoem Kamalie," says VIA (DStv 147) in a statement on Saturday evening where Tannie Koelsoem appeared in two shows.

"I was privileged enough to meet the dear Tannie Koelsoem twice. She was such a spirited and happy woman. It was more than a privilege for VIA to broadcast her and Tannie Flori's show," says Izelle Venter, VIA channel boss.

"The stories of their food, their friendship over faith boundaries and their positivity despite adversity was truly the rendezvous of everything that VIA wanted to be. We'll always be thankful for Japie Gouws, the former head of the ATKV who encouraged us to create the show. Our thoughts are with her family."

Together with Tannie Flori Schikker, Koelsoem co-hosted their own cooking show, Flori en Koelsoem se Kosse on VIA and produced by Leroux Botha and Nina Swart from Afrokaans, over two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

They first rose to fame when the two shared their fascinating recipes and stories during the afternoon on Tjailatyd on the SABC's Afrikaans radio station RSG.

In 2017 their show won an ATKV Mediaveertjie-award for best magazine show and was based on their cookbook Kook Saam Kaaps that was released in April 2016 by LAPA Uitgewers.

Their second cookbook about desserts entitled Soettand was released in 2017.

"She had a specific place in her kitchen in Bonteheuwel where she would always sit," says Nina Swart. "From there she could see everything and keep her hand firmly on everything. She and Gadija, her daughter gave that kitchen life. It was the heart of the home, of their community, and if you were lucky enough to visit there, the heart of your entire world for the time you were there."

Handrie Basson, Afrokaans executive producer, says "Tannie Koelsoem was an example to all of us of generous humanity. She was maybe small in stature but her heart was big and full of love for her people and her community".

"Our Afrokaans team was privileged to work with Tannie Koelsoem and Tannie Flori. Just like their food, every moment spent with them was wonderful, healthy and enjoyable. We will miss Tannie Koelsoem terribly and cherish the beautiful memories".

Source: The Juice