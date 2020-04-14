Kenya: COVID-19 - KQ Converts Passenger Planes Into Cargo Freighters

13 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced it is converting some of its grounded passenger planes into cargo freighters.

KQ said the move is aimed at keeping the airline in operation amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has completely crippled the air travel industry globally.

On Sunday, a KQ dreamliner registration KQ 2764 took off from Nairobi for Johannesburg loaded with medical goods and essential items.

As we do things differently, we know that it is critical for essential goods to be transported. Today, KQ 2764 took off from Nairobi to Johannesburg packed with medical goods and essential items aboard one of our Dreamliners. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rr58yQSOe4

- Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) April 12, 2020

The grounded KQ passenger planes will complement the carrier's cargo freighters and will ferry cargo across the world during this tough period.

The national carrier halted its operations after the government announced a ban on all international passenger flights as part of measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Other countries have also imposed similar restrictions to stop the spread of the virus that has so far infected more than 1.6 million people globally and killed more than 100,000.

Cargo flights remain operational to offer emergency services and supplies during the pandemic.

Last month, KQ announced all staff, including top managers, would take pay cuts during this period. The move will see all employees take a 50 percent pay cut while CEO Allan Kilavuka will lose 80 percent of his salary.

"We are not taking any decision on layoffs. Instead, we would like everybody to participate in taking a salary reduction and paid and unpaid leave," Kilavuka said.

The outbreak of the virus saw the company reduce its network by over 70 percent which made it difficult to continue offering international passenger services.

KQ also suspended domestic flights after the government extended a ban on international flights and imposed a cessation order on the Nairobi-metropolitan area.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.