Zimbabwe: Food Aid Distribution Continues

The distribution of food aid to vulnerable families in Mashonaland West Province is continuing despite the current 21-day lockdown.

Zimbabwe has experienced two consecutive droughts since the last summer cropping season, resulting in millions of citizens relying on the Government and private players for food.

In efforts to mitigate the harsh effects of food shortages, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a gathering in Chinhoyi recently that the Government exempted food aid distribution from the lockdown and would keep equipping social welfare officers with personal protective equipment.

"Sending our workers and officers without PPEs, will be like sending soldiers to a battle without guns and ammunition," she said.

"We are working to make sure that food distribution is not affected during this period of Covid-19 outbreak."

She said the distribution of PPEs was underway to many Government departments as private players were chipping in to augment Government's efforts.

Mashonaland West social welfare officer Agness Mutowo said various centres across all the 7 districts had managed to receive food aid from both Government and the non-governmental organisations although some private players operating in some districts had halted operations pending PPE distributions from their superiors.

"We have had challenges in some parts of the province where private players donate food aid and have indicated to me that food allocations would be made possible once they receive PPEs from their offices," she said.

"World Food Programme (WFP) told me that some private players they had sub-contracted had raised fears of contracting the virus but promised to resume distributions once they received PPEs."

She said Government social welfare officers had received PPEs from Government although there was need for more. She also urged the Government to expedite approval of funds meant for the payment of grain transporters.

Norton Legislator Mr Temba Mliswa urged the Government to help with necessary equipment to the private players so that food distribution is not disturbed.