Rwanda: RIB Arrests Vlogger Over Fraud

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Sunday, April 13, arrested Theoneste Nsengimana, who runs a Youtube channel called Umubavu TV, over fraud.

According to RIB, the suspect gathered citizens and promised to give each of them Rwf 20,000 if they accepted to be recorded lying that they received food support from abroad amidst COVID-19.

The Youtuber, as per the Investigation Bureau, was to sell the story in his own interest.

In a tweet, RIB urged citizens to avoid taking advantage of those whose livelihoods were affected by COVID-19.

"Fraud is a crime punishable by the law. RIB will not tolerate any one who wants to take advantage of citizens affected by Coronavirus and use them in his or her own interests," it said.

With 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries, Rwanda is currently under COVID-19 lockdown which will go through April 19, as a way to contain this pandemic.

The directive however affected the livelihoods of many who earn daily wages.

In response to this, the Government initiated a program of providing food to vulnerable families, and welcomed citizens who can also help their vulnerable neighbors, but reiterated this should be done in line with COVID-19 prevention measures and directives from local authorities.