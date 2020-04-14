Zimbabwe: Musona Gets Early Off-Season Break As Belgian League Is Cut Short

Zimbabwe Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona will have an early off-season break following a decision by the Belgian Football Federation to bring the Belgian Pro League to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Musona (29) finished the campaign on loan at KAS Eupen from Anderlecht and will be eager to make the move permanent after helping the side survive relegation from the topflight.

The Zimbabwean striker scored two goals in seven appearances including a spectacular goal on his debut for KAS Eupen in January.

Musona's instant impact with KAS Eupen completed a dramatic turnaround of his fortunes when his professional career in Europe appeared set to come to an end after a frustrating spell at Anderlecht.

The decision to end the season means Musona's side, who are 13th on the log table, have survived relegation.

In a statement, the Belgian Pro League Board said continuing with the league in light of the coronavirus outbreak was not desirable.

"The current situation, particularly precarious, in which our country finds itself has as a consequence that sport is not and cannot be considered as the first concern, however entertaining and relaxing it may be.

"The Board of Directors has taken note of the recommendations of Dr Van Ranst and the authorities, according to which it is very unlikely that matches with the public can take place before June 30. The current situation does not allow us to know if and when a resumption of collective training can be planned.

"In addition, a resumption of competition could not exclude the risks to the health of players, employees and all those involved in the organization of matches and the maintenance of order. In addition, the possible contamination of a player or a core of players risks influencing the sporting development of the rest of the competition in an unacceptable manner.

"The Board of Directors unanimously decided that it was not desirable, whatever the scenario envisaged, to continue the competition after June 30. Taking into account the above elements, the Board of Directors formulated a unanimous opinion to the General Assembly in order not to resume the competitions of the 19-20 season and to accept the current classification of the Jupiler Pro League as classification final (subject to the decisions of the Licensing Commission)," reads part of the statement.

The Belgian top-flight becomes the first major league in Europe to be cut short due to coronavirus with the latest standings declared final.

The 2019/20 campaign was left with one round of league matches in addition to the play-offs.

Club Brugge who are leading the table will be crowned the champions with second-placed Gent joining them in the teams that qualified for Champions League.