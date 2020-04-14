Malawi: Angry Villagers Vandalize Chief's Property Over Land

Malawi Police in Dedza are hunting for villagers who damaged houses and looted property belonging to their Group Village Headman (GVH) Kapesi over land issues.

One of the chief's houses burnt by the mob.-Photo by George Mponda, Mana Chief's house damaged by the mob

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Dedza Police, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the villagers demolished the houses after suspecting the chief of selling their land to Dedza District Council.

He said in an interview that the GVH, 61, was in hiding together with Village Headman Memezeya and Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairperson, Dalison Magwaza, after the irate villagers threatened to burn them to death.

"On Monday, April 6, 2020, GVH Kapesi attended a funeral ceremony of one of his subjects. Whilst there, his subjects ganged up and apprehended him locking him in CCAP Church which is situated close to Kapesi Primary School.

"Some well-wishers tipped Police about the development and officers rushed to the scene and rescued the chief from the mob," he explained.

Manda said the mob later stormed the District Commissioner's (DC) office to seek answers about the alleged sale of their farming lands.

"The DC asked the villagers for a meeting on Wednesday April 8, 2020 to discuss the issue and on the said Wednesday, the disgruntled villagers marched to Dedza Stadium where the Council had proposed as venue for the discussion.

"After the discussions, the mob was dissatisfied with the Council's response and they started stoning the Ministry of Lands offices which are close to the stadium," Manda added.

He said Police rushed to the scene to control the situation and rescue the three leaders as the gang were baying for their blood.

"From there, the villagers went to GVH Kapesi's home where they demolished his houses and looted his property whose value is yet to be established," DPRO said.

Dedza police have condemned the action of the gang and they have promised to arrest those who were involved.