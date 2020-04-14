Rwanda: RIB - 55 Cases of Genocide Ideology Registered During Commemoration Week

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has announced that at least 55 cases of genocide ideology were recorded during the just-concluded national week to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

RIB spokesperson Marie-Michelle Umuhoza said that 38 suspects have been arrested so far while others are still on the run.

The week to mark the 26th commemoration of the Genocide ran from April 7 to April 13.

"They are suspected of genocide ideology and other related crimes including minimizing genocide, threatening genocide survivors, destroying genocide survivors' property among others," she said.

At the beginning of the week, Rwanda National Police informed that people could report those involved in perpetuating the Genocide ideology by calling 112 or sending WhatsApp to 0788311155.

The public was urged to report any form of Genocide ideology including threats, negation, denial, mocking survivors and all acts aimed at influencing hatred and divisionism.

And on the first day of the commemoration, four cases of genocide ideology were recorded in the districts of Ruhango, Nyaruguru, Kirehe and Rutsiro.

Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, police spokesperson said that majority of the cases were recorded in Southern Province.

"Some people are suspected of destroying genocide survivors' crops such as banana, damaging their houses while others uttered words minimizing 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," he said.

There are also reports about a genocide survivor who was raped in Ruhango district, Kinihira sector.

It is said that the victim lives alone after her father with whom she lived passed on recently.

In the same district, 43 banana trees and other crops such as beans, soya belonging to genocide survivor were also destroyed.

The president of the Genocide survivor' umbrella body Ibuka, Prof Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu said that generally, commemoration period went well despite these isolated incidents.

He called for appropriate punishment to those who have committed genocide ideology crime.

"The law punishing genocide ideology is there to punish such people and it remains in force despite the ongoing lockdown. We commend the different institutions that continue to track these suspects," he said.

Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) expressed concern over the fact that some people espousing the genocide ideology are still young.

"For instance, in Nyanza district a 23-year-old person is suspected of genocide ideology. This is an issue since some are even educated people who studied university," he said, adding that many get indoctrinated in their families.